Covid-19: Special schools likely to remain closed following union concerns

Plans to reopen special schools and primary classes for children with additional needs from Thursday of this week look set to be postponed once again amid safety concerns from staff unions.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants, said efforts to reassure school staff it was safe for schools to open limited services to students had “failed”.

Both unions urged the Government to postpone the resumption of special education until “further discussions can achieve improved safety measures including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services”.

The Department of Education is expected to release a statement shortly in response to the unions’ comments.

Sources said it was highly unlikely the department would press ahead with school reopening on Thursday unless staff unions were satisfied over the safety of schools.

Such a move, they say, would likely heighten tensions, damage relationships with education partners and lead to a chaotic and partial reopening,

A Government spokesman reiterated that it was the position of public health experts that special classes and schools are safe to open from Thursday.

Minister for Education Norma Foley updated ministerial colleagues at the Government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in what sources said was a strong presentation of the case for opening special education this week.

“The Government’s position is that special education should open on Thursday,” the Government’s official spokesman said at the weekly briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

He said it was up to the unions to “make or break” the proposed return of special needs pupils.

Separately, one Minister observed that if the unions refuse to co-operate with the return of special education, they will be the only group of frontline workers who have refused to return to work.

Advocacy organisations for children with additional needs, meanwhile, have said their families and carers have been “almost completely forgotten about” in the conversations between stakeholders over the partial re-opening of schools.

The groups – AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland and Inclusion Ireland – have appealed for the interests of vulnerable children to be prioritised.

They have also called for Government and education stakeholders to re-engage to find agreement on a suite of education support options that includes the reopening of schools for children with special educational needs.

“The manner in which this issue is being dealt with – with U-turns, mixed messages and false dawns, needs to stop,” a spokesman for the group said.

“The department and education stakeholders need to get this sorted once and for all. Our most vulnerable students – children with disabilities and special educational needs, their families and their carers have been almost completely forgotten about in this row.”

If schools remain closed, the groups have called for “urgent interim measures” such as in-home supports from a teacher or SNA for children who cannot engage in remote learning.

Adam Harris, chief executive of AsIAm, said reports that schools may not reopen were “deeply concerning” and said there was a constitutional obligation to ensure appropriate education is put in place for children who cannot learn remotely.

“What we need now is transparency and openness from stakeholders on how we achieve a return to school,” he said.

“We have to place vulnerable young people at the centre of that discussion. We need essential workers to provide essential services. Children’s constitutional rights to education have not been suspended. The department and stakeholders have an obligation to provide this service.”

Outlier

He added that education services were now an outlier within the rest of society at a time when other essential services – such as childcare – had begin to reopen.

“This is simply not sustainable,” he added.

On Monday, about 16,500 special needs assistants and teachers tuned into a Department of Education webinar on Covid-19 addressed by public health officials ahead of a planned reopening of special needs schools on Thursday.

The webinar, which was broadcast live on YouTube due to overwhelming demand, was held to address some of the concerns of teachers due to return to classrooms.

In a statement on Monday night, the INTO said teachers remained “understandably and justifiably anxious” about their own safety and the safety of their pupils while the rate of community transmission of Covid-19 remained high.

“While teachers across the country are keen to get back to the classroom, they are scared, ” said the union’s president, Mary Magner.

She added that teachers are committed to supporting their vulnerable pupils, but “the safety of staff is vital”.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the Government must take responsibility for “poor and untimely communication and mixed messages over the past two weeks”.