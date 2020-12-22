Covid 19: Schools restart in January despite restrictions, says Martin

Schools are due to reopen as normal on January 6th despite the Government’s decision to reimpose Level 5 restrictions, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said that in line with advice from public health authorities, schools, early learning and childcare services will continue to remain open and are deemed essential.

Third level will resume with most classes online with exemptions for essential on-site activities.

However, speaking at a press conference on Monday night State chief medical officer Tony Holohan said there is “no guarantee” over reopening of schools. When asked if a sharp rise in infections levels could delay reopening plans, Dr Holohan replied that officials are keeping the matter under review.

“We’ve had core objectives as part of measures we’ve had in place over the whole of this year, particularly in recent months to try to protect essential public services of education, of childcare and of health services for those who need them other than Covid,’ said Dr Holohan.

“As a country, we’ve been able to do that and have been able to maintain those services over that time period by comparison to all of the rest of Europe practically.”

Dr Holohan warned there is “no guarantee” that schools will remain open if transmission of the virus “gets to a certain level”.

Many schools countrywide have in recent days sent pupils’ books home with them as a precautionary measure in case of delay to the new year reopening. Emergency remote teaching guidelines were issued by the Department of Education to secondary schools late last week, though officials say this was simply an update to earlier guidance. A similar document was circulated to primary schools in November.

A spokesman for Minister for Education Norma Foley said at the time that schools will reopen as planned

What about Northern Ireland?

However, in the North many secondary school pupils are set to move to remote learning for a period from late-January, Northern Ireland’s Minister of Education Peter Weir has said.

While schools will reopen as normal for face-to-face learning, online education will operate on a temporary basis for non-exam pupils in years eight to 10 – the equivalent of first to third years – from January 25th for at least two weeks.

Primary schools, special schools and secondary pupils in exam years will remain in school.

In Scotland, the return to face-to-face classes will be delayed for most pupils for two weeks. Education secretary John Swinney said the “exceptional phased reopening” arrangements are being put in place in light of the latest rise in infections.

“They are designed to allow an assessment of community transmission after the festive period,” he said.