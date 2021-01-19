Covid-19: Growing doubts about reopening of special education this week

Talks between the Department of Education and union leaders are continuing amid growing doubt that primary schools will reopen to children with special needs later this week .

The executive committees of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants, are due to meet on Tuesday evening to decide if they are satisifed that schools can reopen safely during this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well-placed sources say that while progress has been made in some areas, there is still deep concern among unions over the safety of schools. One source said a focus on February 1st as a potential reopening date for special education was likely if schools do not reopen this week.

However, Minister for Education Norma Foley said her department is continuing to engage with education partners to find a shared solution that is in the best interest of children with additional educational needs and their families.

“What is key is that the needs of the most vulnerable children in our education system remain our priority,” she said in a statement.

“It is vital that we continue to engage to ensure that this cohort of students is properly supported during this critical period.”

Minister of State for special education Josepha Madigan said the department will maintain engagement with all education partners to “ensure that agreement is reached to bring this about.”

Priority

“Vindicating the educational rights of children with special educational needs is a priority for everyone in the Department of Education and in our education system.”

Sources say it is highly unlikely the department will press ahead with school reopening on Thursday unless staff unions are satisfied over the safety of schools.

Such a move, they say, would be likely to heighten tensions, damage relationships with education partners and lead to a chaotic and partial reopening,

Groups representing families of children with additional needs, meanwhile, have said there is an urgent need to ensure vulnerable pupils have access to education or support.

Adam Harris, chief executive of AsIAm, said reports that schools may not reopen were “deeply concerning” and said there was a constitutional obligation to ensure appropriate education is put in place for children who cannot learn remotely.

“What we need now is transparency and openness from stakeholders on how we achieve a return to school,” he said.

“We have to place vulnerable young people at the centre of that discussion. We need essential workers to provide essential services. Children’s constitutional rights to education have not been suspended. The department and stakeholders have an obligation to provide this service.”

Outlier

He added that education services were now an outlier within the rest of society at a time when other essential services - such as childcare - had begin to reopen.

“This is simply not sustainable,” he added.

On Monday about 16,500 special needs assistants and teachers tuned into a Department of Education webinar on Covid-19 addressed by public health officials ahead of a planned reopening of special needs schools on Thursday.

The webinar, which was broadcast live on YouTube due to overwhelming demand, was held to address some of the concerns of teachers due to return to classrooms.

In a statement on Monday night, the INTO said teachers remained “understandably and justifiably anxious” about their own safety and the safety of their pupils while the rate of community transmission of Covid-19 remained high.

“While teachers across the country are keen to get back to the classroom, they are scared, ” said the union’s president, Mary Magner.

She added that teachers are committed to supporting their vulnerable pupils, but “the safety of staff is vital”.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the Government must take responsibility for “poor and untimely communication and mixed messages over the past two weeks”.