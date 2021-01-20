Covid-19: Blame game will not resolve school reopening issues, union says

A blame game between teachers and special needs assistants and education officials will not find a solution to the problems that are keeping the State’s schools closed, the head of a teachers’ union has said.

Talks between the Department of Education and unions on reopening schools for children with special educational needs from Thursday hit an impasse last night. Staff representatives cited concerns about the safety of such a move amid high levels of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants, said efforts to reassure staff that it was safe for schools to open to students had “failed”.

“Further discussions can achieve improved safety measures, including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services,” they said.

A department spokesman confirmed special schools and classes would remain closed for now and said the unions’ stance was “regrettable”.

He reiterated that it was the position of public health experts that special classes and schools are safe to open.

Advocacy organisations for children with additional needs said their families had been “almost completely forgotten about” in conversations over school reopening.

Culture of blame

However, John Boyle, general secretary of the INTO, said on Wednesday that “a culture of blame” was not going to find a solution to the issue.

He told Newstalk Breakfast there was a heightened level of anxiety among teachers “that the country is in the state we’re in” in terms of Covid-19.

Mr Boyle said he believed the number of new cases would need to fall before schools could reopen. A total of 2,001 more cases and 93 deaths were reported by health officials on Tuesday.

“We’ve asked for a rethink, we are all extremely nervous,” he said, adding that “we should be working to find a solution” rather than laying blame.

He said that if the number of cases continued to drop then it was possible that schools could reopen on February 1st.

“Teachers can’t wait to go back to school.”

Anxiety

Head of education at Fórsa, Andy Pike, said his members did not have confidence in the approach set out by Government in proposing Thursday as a reopening date. “There is genuine fear and anxiety out there,” he told Newstalk.

Four advocacy groups – AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland and Inclusion Ireland – called for “urgent interim measures” for children who cannot engage in remote learning, such as in-home supports from a teacher or special needs assistant.