Covid-19: About 16,500 SNAs, teachers view Department of Education webinar

About 16,500 special needs assistants (SNAs) and teachers tuned into a Department of Education webinar on Covid-19 addressed by public health officials ahead of a planned reopening of special needs schools on Thursday.

Whether that will happen or not remains unclear, but many of the concerns preventing it were addressed via Monday’s online conference which was also broadcast live on You Tube due to overwhelming demand.

Many of the SNAs who subscribed are members of the Forsa union whose education committee is to meet on Tuesday to discuss its course of action.

The deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn told the webinar that public health had continued to prioritise the opening of schools during the pandemic, where possible, but that this had been thwarted by the spike in the disease in recent weeks.

“There is no zero risk environment but that being said the challenge we all have as a society is to balance up the risks and the benefits and to look at things in the round,” he said.

Between September and December incidence rates in children were far below that of the general population the webinar was told - in October only about 10 per cent of cases were linked to school outbreaks.

“The experience to date does align with the fact that schools in themselves are a safe environment but . . . whenever you have levels of transmission like this the reality is that schools and everything else we provide are threatened and unfortunately that came to pass,” Dr Glynn said.

Official advice to Government in January was that schools should close for a defined period of time but that measures be taken to protect more vulnerable children.

That is now at the centre of the debate, particularly the planned return of special needs schools and tuition for children with special needs in mainstream schools, from Thursday.

Ongoing talks

Talks with various representative groups have been ongoing on that subject and broader issues around the reopening of schools generally.

It is understood that a number of obstacles remain in securing the approval of teachers and SNAs. These include childcare for those staff who would return to teaching duties, and some recognition of those with underlying health conditions. Rostering and timetable arrangements are also under consideration.

Forsa is likely to give some guidance on Thursday’s potential reopening following its education committee meeting on Tuesday. On Monday, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) was holding an emergency executive committee to debate the issue.

Meanwhile, talks relating to schools generally, and the prospect of Leaving Certificate students returning to classrooms in February – a key target of Minister for Education Norma Foley – are expected to continue throughout this week and into next.

Teaching sources have said optimism for some return to classroom-based teaching grows as Covid rates continue to decline, but any such development would be subject to public health guidance and comfort among teaching staff.

“All the stakeholders are in ongoing meetings and assessing the situation,” said Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI). “Every teacher wants to return to face-to-face teaching as soon as possible but where there is confidence and trust in the system.”

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) said contacts are ongoing.