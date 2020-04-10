Coronavirus: students to receive clarity on leaving and junior cert exams

Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate examinations due to begin in under eight weeks

Updated: 8 minutes ago

The closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities was ordered from Thursday, March 12th. Photograph: Eric Luke

The closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities was ordered from Thursday, March 12th. Photograph: Eric Luke

 

A government decision on the resumption of schools and the holding of state examinations is expected to be announced during a briefing on Friday afternoon.

This year’s Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate exams are due to begin in under eight weeks’ time - although the question of whether they go ahead as originally scheduled has come increasingly into focus in recent weeks as the public health crisis has intensified as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday last, the Government continued their advise to young people to stay focused and to continue to study. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets on Friday to consider the current restrictions in place to tackle coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, and it is anticipated that Minister for Education Joe McHugh will be in a position to provide clarity for students, parents and schools on the State exams once that meeting has concluded.

Senior officials from the Department of Education and the State Examination Commission have been meeting with stakeholders to examine contingency measures in the event that exams have to be cancelled or rescheduled in light of the pandemic.

One proposal is that results would be awarded based on predicted grades which could also take into account past-exam performance.

A recent online survey of 47,000 Junior and Leaving Cert students carried out by the ISSU found that 49 per cent of Leaving Cert students were in favour of cancelling the June exams and using their coursework to decide their final grades.

The closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities was ordered from Thursday, March 12th.

