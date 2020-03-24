Coronavirus: Schools and college to remain closed beyond March 29th

Schools, third-level institutions and childcare facilities are set to remain closed until well beyond March 29th in support of efforts to combat the coronavirus, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said.

The Minister said more details would follow in time but that the Department of Education was aiming to press ahead with State exams in June, subject to public health advice.

“My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts. We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year. That’s what we are working towards.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on March 12th that the Government and health authorities had decided schools, colleges and childcare facilities would close until March 29th initially to delay the spread of the virus. However, he signalled last week that closures could continue until the summer.

Opposition parties called for clarity around contingency plans for the State exams. Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “The situation is unsustainable and it is deeply unfair on students, their families and teachers to be operating under such stress and pressure.”

Special Needs Assistants

Many Special Needs Assistants and some teachers are set to be redeployed to assist with a major expansion of coronavirus contact tracing services. Schools, which are currently closed, have been asked to identify staff who are available to work in other areas during the crisis. The department may also temporarily reassign some SNAs to other roles commensurate with their existing duties.

Fórsa, the trade union, said the department had confirmed that SNAs may be reassigned to other posts as part of a public service-wide mobilisation to tackle the virus and maintain essential public services. They allow for the temporary transfer of staff to critical roles for up to three months.

Meanwhile, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland said it appreciated that schools needed to remain closed in order to tackle the coronavirus threat.

“The health and safety of our people, young and old, must always be the principal consideration,” TUI president Séamus Lahart said.

“These are exceptional circumstances and we thank teachers and lecturers for their creativity, application and ongoing commitment to students. The public can be assured that educators will continue to do their work to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

Disadvantaged

Meanwhile, Youth Work Ireland has warned that the most disadvantaged students face losing out most from school closures and uncertainty over the State exams. The federation of 22 local youth services said disadvantaged students have less support at home to do educational work independently.

“Schools were the first to close from March 12th but we have heard little about young people’s educational needs since then, there is clearly growing uncertainty about the feasibility of holding state exams and the UK have already made a call on this,”said Michael Mc Loughlin of Youth Work Ireland

“Young people need clarity and for those in exam classes key decisions about third level and other career options depend on these exams.”