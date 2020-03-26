Coronavirus: Meet the teacher delivering school meals to pupils by bus

While many teachers are giving remote classes online during the school closures, one teacher is delivering something even more important: meals for pupils in disadvantaged homes.

Síle McDonnell, a teacher and home school community liaison with St Mary’s Primary School, Dorset Street in Dublin’s north inner city, works with the vulnerable families in her school.

In normal times, the school provides a breakfast and lunch to any pupil who needs it.

“The children are fed from the moment they get into school and then they are sent home with food too,” says McDonnell.

With food no longer going to students in school, McDonnell took it upon herself to start dropping it to the families that have children in the school - by mini-bus.

Since starting, she says it is clear the need is even greater than she ever anticipated.

“I went to a house dropping food to the family that have children in the school and loads of people came out asking ‘please can we have food?’,” she says, “The need is massive.”

After putting out an appeal for food on social media, restaurants and businesses have responded in droves.

“People just started e-mailing left, right and centre,” says McDonnell. “Some of the emails are just heart-breaking. People are so kind I just can’t get over it.”

Seán Drugan in The Vintage Kitchen, a restaurant in Dublin, is one of those who responded.

He has cooked up nearly 300 meals ranging from spaghetti bolognese to seafood pasta and risotto. School dinners, it seems, never tasted so good.

McDonnell had been using a rented GoCar to deliver the meals as she doesn’t have a car, but now has access to a minibus normally used by the School Completion Programme in the area.

While her efforts relate to a single school, there is a growing recognition that a co-ordinated response is needed to ensure vulnerable children receive food, support and tuition in the months ahead.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle says many principals and teachers, including home school community liaison teachers and special education teachers, have been reaching out to these children in the last ten days.

“Many of our members have been in contact with INTO expressing deep concern for our most vulnerable pupils - those who are homeless, who come from families in our most acutely disadvantaged areas, children with complex needs and children in direct provision centres,” he said.

“Some of these children live in circumstances where, for reasons of accommodation or language challenges, it is very difficult to have any continuity of learning.”

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said funding is available for school meals and his officials are working on some “creative solutions”.

“We’re trying to do something as quickly as possible. I’ve met with my officials and asked them to see what we can do in this space,” he said,

“ The companies can still make the food, there is a budget line there. It’s about trying to find the best way of doing it. Hopefully, we’ll be in a position shortly to make an announcement on that soon.”

Éadaoin Kelly, principal at St Mary’s, meanwhile, says guidelines over how funds are spent on school meals programmes need to be relaxed.

“We could have some clearer guidelines from the Department around how that money could be repurposed because at the moment there are quite stringent rules around how that money is spent,” she says.

“There are ways to make sure that the money is spent the right way but I think schools are best placed to identify the families that need it most,” she says.

While McDonnell is currently able to deliver food to families, there is uncertainty around how long she can continue to do so in light of movement restrictions - so the school is planning ahead.

It has set up a GoFundMe pagefor people and an email address (adinneraday@gmail.com) who can’t provide food but who want to help.

“We are conscious that we might go into a lockdown, so we are looking ahead and thinking of buying vouchers and things like that to give to families,” says Kelly.

McDonnell is aware that people may have been concerned about the academic impact of school closures but, for her, it’s the welfare of her families that is top of the class.

“This is bigger than children taking a little bit of time out of school, they’ll catch up, we are all in the same boat,” she says “I can just imagine that there is panic about the academic side, but for me the welfare is the massive thing and food is the priority.”