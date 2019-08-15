Children in 36 primary schools with no canteen to get daily hot meal
Vegan, vegetarian meal options to be part of pilot project for 6,600 pupils
‘Children who benefit from a daily nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes,’ Regina Doherty said. Photograph: iStock
Thirty six primary schools will take part in a pilot project to provide a hot meal to more than 6,600 children in schools that do not have kitchen or canteen facilities.
As part of the project the schools have to source suppliers to provide at least two different meals per day plus a vegetarian/vegan choice and an option that caters for students’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, who announced the scheme in Budget 2019, said she expected the project to cost about €1 million this year and €2.5 million next year.
The scheme is based on the “proof-of-concept” project at Our Lady of Lourdes National School in Goldenbridge, Inchicore, Dublin since the beginning of the year.
Almost 250 pupils attending the school received a hot meal at lunchtime each day. The school will continue in the scheme along with the 36 additional schools selected for the project.
Parent will not be asked for additional contributions towards the meals.
Ms Doherty said “a hot school meal is not just about nutrition but it also guarantees a better education. The research out there shows us that children who benefit from a daily nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes.”
She said there had been an “enthusiastic response” to the scheme.
Ms Doherty said the schools “represent a good cross sample of schools and I look forward to the insights we gather from their experiences”, and include a mixture of urban and rural and DEIS and non-DEIS Schools to ensure the best possible sample for the pilot.
Schools selected for Hot School Meals Pilot Project, by local authority area
Carlow County Council:-S N Treasa Naomha, Kiltegan
Cavan County Council: S N Corrabha, Glangevlin
Clare County Council: Ballycar N S, Newmarket on Fergus
Cork City Council: Scoil Mhuire Agus Eoin, Mayfield
Cork County Council: Clogheen Mixed N S, Kerry Pike
Cork County Council: S N Bun An Tsabhairne, Crosshaven
Cork County Council: Scoil Na Mbraithre, Mitchelstown
Donegal County Council: S N Domhnach Mor, Castlefin
Donegal County Council: Clochar Pádraig Naofa, Carndonagh
Dublin City Council: Goldenbridge Convent, Inchicore
Dublin City Council: Educate Together National School, Belmayne
Dun Laoghaire Rathdown: Gaelscoil Phadraig, Ballybrack
Fingal County Council: St Philip The Apostle Junior N S, Clonsilla
Galway City Council: Bushy Park N S, Bushy Park, Galway
Galway County Council: S N Na Cealltraighe, Caltra, Ballinasloe
Galway County Council: S N Gort Na Gaoithe, Newbridge, Ballinasloe
Kerry County Council: Scoil Mhuire, Brosna
Kildare County Council: Curragh Camp Girls National School, Curragh Camp
Kilkenny County Council: Graig Na Manach Buac, Graiguenamanagh
Laois County Council: Barr Na Sruthan N S, Mountmellick
Leitrim County Council: Mohill N S, Mohill
Limerick City and County Council: St Johns Convent, Cathedral Place
Longford County Council: St Joseph’s Convent, Longford Town
Louth County Council: S N Naomh Lorcan, Dundalk
Mayo County Council: S N Realt Na Mara, Mulranny
Mayo County Council: S N Achaidh An Ghlaisín, Belmullet
Meath County Council: Gaelscoil An Bhradáin Feasa, Drogheda
Monaghan County Council: Lisdoonan N S, Carrickmacross
Offaly County Council: St Ciaran’s Mixed N S, Ballycumber
Roscommon County Council: St Anne’s Con N S, Castlerea
Sligo County Council: Holy Family School, Tubbercurry
South Dublin County Council: St Thomas Senior N S, Jobstown, Tallaght
Tipperary County Council: Scoil Na Mbraithre, Nenagh
Waterford City and County Council: Scoil Choill Mhic Thomaisin, Kilmacthomas
Westmeath County Council: Eoin Naofa N S, Ballymore
Wexford County Council: Gorey Central School, Gorey
Wicklow County Council: St. Peter’s Primary School, Bray