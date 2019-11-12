Career Choice profile: Dr Sophie Murray studies space weather

Dr Sophie Murray is a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin and the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. She researches space weather and also teaches in the School of Physics at Trinity.

First up: what is space weather?

Space weather is all about how the sun impacts the Earth; eruptions of radiation and hot gas from the Sun can disrupt technologies like radio communications, GPS, and power grids, so we try to forecast when these events might occur (just like weather forecasting but for space!). As a solar physicist I analyse satellite images of the Sun with computers in order to better understand how and when these eruptions occur.

Has your opinion of STEM changed since you were a teenager?

I don’t think the acronym ‘STEM’ was around when I was a teenager, or maybe it was but I never heard of it until I was at university! I learned about science in quite a traditional way at school, with images of laboratory experiments in my mind, and didn’t have much exposure to engineering or technology. Maths was always my favourite subject, but I was really interested in all things space so that’s why I chose to study for a BA degree in Astrophysics (then going on to do an MSc in Space

Science and PhD in Solar Physics.

I have since learned there’s so many different roles that a scientist has, and how that interacts with technology and engineering. The research part of my job for example is more about computer programming (I don’t own a lab coat or touch a telescope!), and the teaching part includes lots of communication and outreach.

Describe an interesting day in your current position.

My daily work can vary quite widely depending on what’s in my schedule. Teaching, using a computer for programming and to analyse satellite data, which may lead to a scientific paper with other colleagues in the office or worldwide.

A particularly interesting day would probably be speaking about my latest research at a space weather conference, at which I would be leading discussions and presenting my recent research work. Recently I was in the USA presenting some results to hundreds of colleagues from all around the world! It’s a great chance to catch up on the latest discoveries in the field and plan new research collaborations.

I also undertake a lot of outreach activities, which I think is a really interesting part of my job.

What do you love about your current role?

Space weather is quite a new field of research in the grand scheme of things. We still don’t fully understand the underlying physics behind solar eruptions, which can make accurately predicting when they will occur rather tricky. I love that my job is a bit of a mix between the science and the communication since it’s such a new field.

If a young person told you that they would like to get into your role, what advice would you give them?

If you like maths or physics in school that’s a good start! To be a research scientist you’ll start with a bachelor degree then become more specialised in your field with masters and doctoral degrees, so it’s worth knowing that’s probably a good eight years of education ahead. If you’re interested in learning a little bit more about what this kind of career is like I’d say check out if your nearest university hosts any events for secondary students. For example here at the School of Physics in Trinity we run things like the Walton Club, the Transition Year Physics Experience, and the Physics Open Day, and I’m sure other universities have similar initiatives elsewhere.

Can you earn a living from a career in Stem?

As a research fellow I am reliant on finding my own funding through national and international research grants. These are contracts of fixed length (usually a few years at a time), so I’m afraid it isn’t the most stable profession. Constantly writing research proposals gets pretty stressful after a while. I hope to secure a permanent position in the future, but I’m afraid it’s the nature of this field of study that we all have to get through. I know with the skills that I have gained through my education and career I could easily find a job in something like data science or other technological fields, but I enjoy space research so for now it’s worth the effort.