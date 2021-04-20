Can my son apply for a grant even if he doesn’t have a college offer yet?

My son is hoping to go to college in the autumn after he completes his Leaving Cert in June. How can I determine whether he will be eligible for a grant? I’m worried about the cost as I lost my job as a result of the pandemic.

Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) is the grant awarding body in Ireland and offers funding to eligible students in approved full-time courses at PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Funding can range from a maintenance grant to a fee grant or both and during this academic year. About 40 per cent of undergraduates receive some form of grant assistance.

To be eligible for student funding, your son must meet several eligibility criteria including nationality, place of residence, previous further/higher education, approved course, and income.

Your son does not need to have his Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course in order to apply for funding. He just needs to indicate his preferred course so Susi can assess the application.

If he is applying for a course through the CAO, he can permit the CAO to share his information with Susi. The CAO will then confirm his course details with Susi once available.

The total income of all parties to the application must fall within specified income limits. Depending on applicant class, a party to the application can include parents or a legal guardian.

For the 2021-22 academic year, applications will be assessed on the gross income from all sources for the period 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2020. Gross income includes all income before any deductions such as income tax or PRSI.

If, as you have indicated, your family has experienced a negative change in income, which is likely to last for the duration of the course or the foreseeable future, your son can apply to be assessed under change of circumstances, whereby the income reference period for the application will be 2021.

The income limits increase to take account of the number of dependent children in the household and can be adjusted to take account of other people within the household who are attending a fulltime course in further or higher education.

Before beginning an application, check out the “eligibility reckoner” on Susi’s website to get an indication of your son’s eligibility for funding.

To make an application, your son must first register for a Susi account online at susi.ie . Be sure to have all details to hand before beginning the application including PPS number and income details. The Susi support team is on hand to answer any questions by phone, email, or social media.

New applicants should aim to submit their application on or before 8th July 2021. New applications received on or before this date will receive priority assessment. However, it is worth noting that the online application system remains open well into the autumn. Susi opens for new applications this Thursday 22nd April.

Have you an education or careers query? Email askbrian@irishtimes.com