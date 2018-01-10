Calling all graduates!

The Irish Times is calling on graduates to join its 2018/19 programme.

The programme offers an exciting opportunity for graduates and soon-to-be-graduates to work across a range of disciplines on a two-year placement and gain experience in our Dublin City Centre office.

Successful applicants will get an introduction to the industry across multiple departments and an inside view of how a leading news publisher operates across all platforms.



We are currently accepting applications for those interested in areas including advertising, marketing, digital sales, web design, web development, project management, and data.

As a participant in the Irish Times Graduate Programme you will build your personal network while gaining valuable experience in a collaborative team environment. You will work with managers on key projects allowing you to broaden and build your skill-set with guidance from some of the most influential people in the media industry.

Following an initial training period you will work alongside Irish Times colleagues and you will also have the support of a dedicated mentor to help you with your development and career objectives.



If you are interested in working in a fast-moving, exciting and dynamic work environment, The Irish Times is a great place for you to take your first steps after college as you begin to build your career. Programme and application details are below.

Closing date for entry is Friday, January 19th.



Graduate Programme

We have opportunities for:

Commercial Graduates - Have you the passion and initiative to become a key member of the Irish Times? The commercial graduate programme is aimed at ambitious individuals who have a strong interest in the media landscape in Ireland. There will be four rotating placements during the programme in different business units, which involve both individual and group project work.



IT Project Managers - Have you attention to detail and problem solving skills? This role will involve planning and implementation of projects, working on project teams to deliver successful results within budget. Good influencing and organisational skills are key to this role.



Web Designers - Have you developed the programming and graphic skills required for web design? You will work with our design team on development of irishtimes.com and other platforms. This role will involve brainstorming, concepting, sketching, designing, and programming.



Web Development - Have you got the development skills required to build modern web and mobile applications? The role will involve developing, modifying and implementing applications on a variety of platforms. You will be expected to learn, continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies.

Data and Analytics - Have you strong analytical skills? Have you developed good communication and presentation skills? Our data and analytics team provide real time insight and understanding of readership. This role will involve analysing raw data and presenting it back in a clear, concise format.

Journalism - The Irish Times runs a separate programme with entry-grade opportunities for those at the start or in the early stages of a career in journalism who want to work as a reporter or in digital production in a cutting-edge multimedia newsroom. We will let you know when the next programme is advertised.

Click Here to download The Irish Times Graduate Programme application form http://iti.ms/2FpOKXt (PDF)

Complete the application form and submit along with your CV to careers@irishtimes.com.