Britney Spears, summer heat, going vegan and green plan

If you type “Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick” into Google image search you will be inundated by photos of the eponymous fur-physician cradling dogs and cats and penguins in his strong arms while staring intensely at you with his sad dark eyes. Patrick Freyne reports.

Is summer coming? Temperatures may hit 27 degrees next week: A plume of hot air which may bring record temperatures to parts of continental Europe next week will also boost temperatures in Ireland. Read more here.

40 great films to see this summer: Spider-Man, Toy Story, Lion King, Tarantino and more. Read more here.

More and more of us are going vegan. The environmental and ethical case for a diet free of all animal products, including meat, fish, dairy and eggs, is compelling. According to research from the University of Oxford, going vegan is the “single biggest way” to reduce your impact on the planet. Read more here.

The Government has outlined a highly ambitious plan to cut Irish carbon emissions on a sustained basis up to 2030, which will be backed by annual increases in carbon tax. Read more here.

Fake news has come to the fore recently, particularly across the Atlantic. It is interesting that about 100 years ago in Ireland, practitioners of propaganda and spin were honing their skills and bringing that practice into the 20th century. Read more here.

Growing fears that the British Tory leadership race may be making a no-deal Brexit inescapable as soon as October have reinforced concerns about what exactly a no-deal Brexit will mean, not least in Ireland. Read more here.