Beaten: The Irish childhoods ruined by corporal punishment
‘It’s time to talk about what these teachers did ... My childhood was stolen’
Dr Colum McCaffery and his dogs Saoirse, Áine and Stevie. ‘You were afraid going in. You had to have a strategy, stay in the crowd.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times
Dr Colum McCaffery (69) experienced his first beating when aged five. The woman also beat his friends.
“She had this thing that she had to establish herself. She’d have to beat the kids until they cried. She had this big white stick and if you didn’t hold out your hand to be beaten she’d beat you across the head.”