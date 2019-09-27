‘Be a social butterfly!’

What/where did you study, and when did you graduate?

I’m a natural science graduate and studied in Trinity College Dublin, graduating in 2015.

What attracted you to your current role/ company/ path?

After I graduated I didn’t really know what I wanted to do career wise but I knew I wanted to travel and see the world. I moved to Abu Dhabi shortly after and taught science and maths for two years. While I was in Abu Dhabi, I travelled to 16 countries in 24 months.

I’ve always been really interested in sales and marketing from part-time jobs I had throughout college so I did an online marketing communications course while I was abroad. When I came home for Christmas, I saw an online ad for the Jameson International Graduate Programme and started to do a bit of research on it. I knew this was the programme for me as it had focus on marketing and had placement opportunities in over 50 different countries. When I went back to Abu Dhabi I met up with the Jameson brand ambassador based in Dubai and they invited me to an amazing Jameson event they had organised. From that point, I was sold and knew I would love to work with a dynamic and exciting global brand like Jameson.

I applied for the programme and part of the application required a two-minute video application, which was daunting but fun. I was lucky enough to be successful in getting a position on the Jameson International Graduate Programme and started my first year on the international marketing team working in Asian, African and Latin American markets. In my second year, I moved into the global communications team, where my knowledge of these countries was really helpful in understanding the consumer needs.

What did you find most challenging about the working world, or the transition from education to the working world?

For me it was the unknown post-college. When you start your education, your life is very planned from primary school right up to university. However, in the working world things change daily and you need to be resilient to this change. For me, I try to take every opportunity that comes my way and you need to be open and willing to go for experiences outside your comfort zone. I don’t like thinking ‘what if?’, I’d rather try and learn from the experience, whether it be positive or negative.

Do you have any mentors? If so, what is their value to you?

I’ve had lots of amazing mentors over the years. Since joining Irish Distillers, I’ve been really lucky to have worked with managers that have given me the autonomy to stretch and grow in my roles. I’ve always felt valued and they’ve definitely played a part in me enjoying my time so much on the graduate programme. I’m currently working with a manager that inspires me every day with her hard-working work ethic whilst still being so much fun to be around. Striking that balance can be difficult but it’s something I strive to achieve as I continue my career.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

It’s the people you work with that make your job so enjoyable. I’ve been lucky that I’ve really enjoyed my day-to-day job because, as cliched as it sounds, no two days are the same. However, what makes me jump out of bed in the morning is knowing that I’ll be going into an office with people I get along with and can have a laugh with. For me, it’s important to have found a company like Irish Distillers that aligns with my values. The culture in a company is very important as you’ll be spending most of your time there so you might as well enjoy it!

One piece of advice for new graduates?

Be a social butterfly! College is such an amazing time to get involved and take any opportunity to be a member of the vast array of societies in college. Take advantage of this time to meet people of different interests. Obviously you’re in college to study hard but it’s just as important to figure out what your interests are outside of academia.