ASTI second-level teachers reject public service pay deal

Second-level teachers who are members of the ASTI union have voted narrowly to reject the new public service pay agreement.

ASTI members opposed the new accord by 51.39 per cent to 48.38 per cent.

ASTI president Ger Curtin said that by rejecting the agreement members were standing up for “their most vulnerable colleagues”.

“We will not stop until the discriminatory treatment of post-2010 teachers is put to an end. While some progress has been achieved on the issue, an unacceptable gap remains. Teachers who are five and six years teaching have already lost out significantly in terms of their pay. The effects of this can be seen on teacher recruitment,” he said.

“The discriminatory treatment of post-2010 teachers has serious implications for the future of the teaching profession and the education of children and young people,” he added.

Both the primary teachers’ union, INTO, and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have already voted against the agreement.

The deal was backed by the vast bulk of trade unions affiliated to Ictu in ballots of their members.