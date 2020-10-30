ASTI meets to plan outcome of ballot for industrial action

The executive committee of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is due to meet Friday to consider the outcome of a ballot by members in favour of industrial action – including strikes – over safety concerns in schools.

The ASTI’s 23-member standing committee is due to discuss what action it is willing take in a meeting scheduled for this afternoon.

The union’s general secretary Kieran Christie has said strike action will be a measure of last resort and there will no knee jerk action.

However, he said the union had a mandate for industrial action if the Government does not follow through on its demands.

ASTI members voted in favour of motions over the need for stricter definitions for what constitute close contacts, guaranteed 24-hour turnaround times for test results, a serial testing programme for schools and allowing hundreds of teachers in high-risk categories to work from home.

The ballot paper said the Government should address concerns by Friday, October 30th, or face the prospect of industrial action.

The vote was based on a turnout of 42 per cent of the union’s members who work in a majority of secondary schools.

Mr Christie said this vote showed a desire among members for stronger safety measures to ensure schools are kept open in a safe and sustainable way.

A revamped testing and tracing regime is due to be implemented in schools from next Monday.

School teams will be established in each Health Service Executive (HSE) area to help ensure there is faster response and contact tracing when cases are detected.

Public health authorities, meanwhile, said the latest data indicates schools safe settings with very low rates of transmission of Covid-19.

Dr Abigail Collins, a consultant in public health medicine, told a HSE press conference on Thursday that the latest figures are very reassuring and show that schools are in general not incubators of the disease.

HSE data from earlier this week indicate that 599 cases of Covid-19 have been detected among pupils or staff in primary or secondary schools since they reopened in late August.

On foot of these cases, just over 15,000 staff and students were tested following risk assessments which identified them as a close contact.

These tests uncovered an additional 384 cases, or 2.5 per cent of all cases tested.

The HSE said this compares to a positivity rate of about 10 per cent of close contacts in the community.

The difference between positivity rates in schools versus the community is regarded as an encouraging sign that schools are not “amplifying” transmission of the virus.

A further breakdown of these figures shows positivity rates following the testing of close contacts are highest in special education schools (3.3 per cent), followed by primary schools (2.7 per cent) and secondary schools (2 per cent).

Dr Collins said this positive data from schools was reflected in national age data, which shows that the proportion of children contracting the virus has remained stable since schools reopened.

While 14.5 per cent of cases were among children aged between four to 18 in August, that figure rose slightly to 14.9 per cent in September and 15.6 per cent in October.

Overall, she said most evidence indicated that students or staff with Covid-19 contracted the virus in the community or within their families rather than in a school setting.

For example, available evidence suggested that transmission of the virus within the school occurred in under 2 per cent of the country’s schools – or 70 out of about 4,000 primary and secondary schools.

While teachers’ unions have raised concerns over “inconsistencies” in the definition of what constitutes a close contact across schools, Dr Collins explained that each case is different and “soft” information gathered by public health teams can lead to different conclusions over the number of close contacts.