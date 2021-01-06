A-level and GCSE exams cancelled for 2021 in Northern Ireland

All A-level and GCSE exams – the equivalent of the Leaving and Junior Certificate tests – will not go ahead this year, the North’s education Minister Peter Weir has confirmed.

Mr Weir told Assembly members on Wednesday that due to the prevailing Covid-19 health situation that the three main second-level exams – GCSE, AS and A-level exams - will not take place in 2021.

Exams were due to be held in January, February, May and June with some GCSE tests scheduled for this week.

The DUP Minister announced his decision on a day when the North’s health department reported 13 more Covid-19 deaths and 1,985 new positive cases of the virus.

The death toll in Northern Ireland is now 1,397 while there were 83,236 positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. There were 12,144 positive cases in the past week.

Hospital bed occupancy is now at 102 per cent. There are 592 patients receiving coronavirus treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 44 in intensive care and 37 on ventilators.

On Tuesday night Mr Weir said that most schooling will be done remotely with the majority of pupils learning from home until the mid-term break in mid-February.

In the context of such virtual learning it would not be feasible to hold the exams, the Minister told Assembly members on Wednesday. “With a further six weeks of remote learning having to be imposed we cannot continue with the exams in the way that was planned,” said Mr Weir.

“Work will continue on the alternative awarding arrangements and further details will be brought forward as soon as possible,” he added.

Mr Weir issued his statement in the Assembly chamber where First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also briefed members on the additional restrictions announced by the Executive on Tuesday night.

Ms Foster said the health situation was “grave” but she believed “we have taken difficult but essential decisions”.

“We have to make space for the health service to deal with the serious rising case numbers,” she said.

In regard to the closure of schools, she said “we have taken this step most reluctantly .. we want to return to face to face schooling as soon as we can.”

Northern Ireland has been in a six-week lockdown since St Stephen’s Day. The additional restrictions announced by the Executive on Tuesday night principally related to a legally enforceable “stay at home” regulation, with the exceptions of travel for work, medical appointments, shopping and exercise.

Ms Foster said the stay at home message would be underpinned through regulations. “We’re asking everyone to stay at home unless there are good reasons for leaving your home ... there will be police powers to direct you home if you’re not following the regulations ... we did not take this step lightly.”

The PSNI’s representative body, the Police Federation said there would be difficulties legally enforcing the new “stay at home” regulations.

Ms O’Neill said the escalation in case numbers “presents a real threat to our health service” and it was “simply not possible to protect the NHS and save lives without further significant restrictions.”