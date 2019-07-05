5,727 applicants receive CAO ‘Round A’ offers

The first round of CAO college places opened this morning with more than 5,700 applicants being offered a place in third level.

A total of 5,727 CAO applicants received an offer a college place in ‘Round A’, the first round of college offers to be released this year. Of those who received an offer, 4,616 received a level 8 offer and 2,155 received a level 7/6 offer.

The CAO said 1,044 applicants received an offer on both the level 8 and level 7/6 lists.

The offers were made available on the cao.ie website at 6am today. Successful applicants will also receive a paper offer notice by post, an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their offer.

‘Round A’ offers mainly concern mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants, but offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

Speaking about the offer process, CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan, said offers must be accepted by 5.15 pm next Wednesday (July 10th) and added that “failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled”.

The next round - (Round Zero) will take place on the 1st of August for additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants. ‘Round Zero’ offers will also be issued for graduate entry medicine applicants, and applicants presenting QQI Fet/Fetac qualifications for entry to courses with a quota for QQI Fet/Fetac applicants.

The main body of CAO offers - the ‘Round One’ offers - will be issued on Thursday, August 15th. The offers will be available to view online from 2pm, and successful applicants will also receive offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option. There will be no postal offer notice in Round One.