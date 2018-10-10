18 Leaving Cert chemistry students receive unexpected upgrades

Eighteen Leaving Cert chemistry students who did not appeal their results are to receive unexpected upgrades in their exams today.

The move follows an error in the marking scheme that was spotted during the appeals process.

The marking scheme failed to award points for a valid alternative answer provided by some candidates that was worth three marks out of a total of 400 for the subject.

This prompted the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to review a total of just over 200 higher level chemistry scripts that were within three marks of the next grade, resulting in 18 upgrades.

In total, a total of 1,453 upgrades have been awarded to students today on foot of appeals they lodged in early September.

A total of 5,197 candidates applied for appeals in respect of 9,087 grades.

This is a success rate of about 16 per cent for every paper appealed, which is similar to last year.

Overall, they represent 0.4 per cent of all grades awarded during the Leaving Cert exams.

There were five downgrades in the appeals process this year.

Students will receive confirmation from the CAO at midday on Wednesday whether they will secure entry to higher preference courses on foot of these upgrades.

In a typical year, about 400 students secure a higher preference course in these circumstances.

In a statement, the SEC also said is is considering the issues raised by a High Court ruling in favour of Wexford student Rebecca Carter.

She argued that she was being denied a place in her veterinary medicine course at UCD because of a delay in correcting an error in her Leaving Cert exam. She took up her place last week.

In Ms Carter’s case, the High Court ruled that the appeals process was “manifestly unfit for purpose” because the results of exam marks appeals were not released until mid-October, up to six weeks after the college year starts.

The SEC said it is working with the Department of Education and representatives of the higher education sector as a “matter of urgency” in reviewing and identifying how the examination results timelines, the offer of places and the commencement of the third level academic year “interacts more effectively with each other in the interests of students”.

As part of the review, the commission said it was carrying out an “urgent assessment” of the current timelines involved in the Leaving Cert appeals process in “order to contribute fully and fruitfully to the broader discussions”.