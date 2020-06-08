Youth (17) due in court after teen allegedly stabbed in Cork

A teenager is due to appear in court this morning charged with an attack on another teenager who suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly slashed and stabbed in Co Cork over the weekend.

The 17-year-old youth was charged late on Sunday night by gardaí at the Bridewell Garda station with assault causing harm and robbery of the other boy at Waterpark in Carrigaline in South Cork on June 6th.

The boy, who can’t be named or identified because he is a juvenile, will be brought before Cork District Court and formally charged.

The victim of the assault, also aged 17 and from Carrigaline, has been discharged from Cork University Hospital where he was treated for a serious slash wound to his head and a stab wound to his back.

The attack happened at around 10.25pm on June 6th when the victim was walking with his girlfriend near a green area in Waterpark in Carrigaline when they were approached by a group including the suspect.

The suspect asked the injured party for €2 to get a bus from Carrigaline back to the city and when the injured party said he didn’t have the money he was allegedlypunched in the face.

The injured party was then allegedly slashed across the head with a broken bottle and stabbed in the back.

The incident was filmed by one of the group with the assailant and posted on social media. The video shows the injured party lying semi-conscious on the ground bleeding from a head wound.

The alarm was raised and ten Garda units including detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit responded, with members of the ASU giving first aid to the injured teenager at the scene.

He then was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries including the removal of glass fragments from his face. He was described on Sunday as being in a stable condition and has been discharged.

Gardaí later arrested the 17-year-old suspect, who is not from Carrigaline, a short distance away from the scene of the incident and they recovered a mobile phone which had been stolen from the injured teenager.

The suspect was taken to the Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and questioned before being charged.

Gardaí also stopped a Bus Éireann bus in Douglas at around 11pm on Saturday night and removed four youths who had allegedly left the scene of the assault before the gardaí arrived.

The four youths, who again are understood to be all juveniles and not from Carrigaline, were arrested and searched and their names and addresses were taken before they were released without charge.

Gardaí have recovered a broken bottle which they believe was used in the assault.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident and for any persons with any information to come forward and contact them at Togher Garda station on (021) 494 7170.

Gardaí are keen to speak to any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) of the assault.