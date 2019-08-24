Young man in serious condition after apparent assault in Navan
Gardaí alerted at 3am to report of injured man (21) lying on the ground in the town
Gardaí are investigating after a young man was seriously injured in an apparent assault in Co Meath early on Saturday. Photograph: The Irish Times
A young man is in a serious condition in hospital after an apparent assault in Navan, Co Meath early this morning.
Gardaí say they were alerted at 3am to the man (21) who was lying on the ground on Watergate Street in the town.
He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious. Garda investigations are ongoing.