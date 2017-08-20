Young man in critical condition after Kilkenny stabbing

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Co Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

Gardaí were called to a house at Love Lane in Castlecomer at around 7pm and found a man in a critical condition after he sustained stab wounds.

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and are being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station.

Gardaí have asked for anyone in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.