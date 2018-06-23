Young man found in Tallaght park was sleeping rough, gardaí say

Gardai believe the man who was found dead in a park in West Dublin this morning may have been sleeping rough.

The death is regarded as suspicious but Gardaí have not yet declared a murder investigation.

Speaking at a garda press briefing at Tallaght Garda station, Superintendent Ian Lacken said the scene has been forensically examined and a post mortem is currently being undertaken by the deputy state pathologist.

“At this stage we have not been able to formally identify the man. We hope to be in a position to do so later,” he said

“We believe he may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time.

I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the park between 11pm last night and 6:30 am this morning and to any motorists who may have been travelling along the Cheeverstown road who may have information to offer to contact us at Tallaght Garda Station or on the garda confidential line,” he said

“At this stage the full resources of a murder investigation are in place but the results of a post mortem examination will determine the direction we take,” he said.

The man was discovered by a local person walking a dog at 6:30 am this morning.

Gardai said they hope to formally identify the man later on Saturday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The area was sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist notified. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene.

The man’s body, which was found near a pathway in the park, has since been removed.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Brendan Ferron said he was “saddened at the thought of this man dying in a park in this day and age.”

The community are “shocked and saddened” by the young man’s death, he said.

“Homelessness and people being forced to sleep rough is a major issue in the Tallaght area because of the housing crisis,” he said.

“It’s very sad that you have a situation where a young man is sleeping rough in a park in this day and age. That he died in such a tragic fashion makes it so much worse. My thoughts are with his family.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the park on Friday night or early on Saturday morning to contact Tallaght Garda station in 01 666 6000.