Young man found dead in Derry alleyway

A young man has been found dead in an alleyway in Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man sustained significant injuries to his head and body and police have opened a murder investigation after he was found on Creggan Street.

A post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning to contact them on 101.

The area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed on Sunday morning while police investigate.