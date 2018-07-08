Young man fatally stabbed in pub in Limerick city

A young man has died after he was stabbed inside a pub in Limerick city last night.

The man was socialising in the Fitzgerald’s Bar, North Sexton Street, Thomondgate, when he was attacked and stabbed shortly before midnight.

Gardaí, responding to a call of a serious assault, went to the bar, and found a man with critical stab injuries.

The victim (24) was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is to take place at UHL later today.

The pub remains sealed-off on Sunday morning and forensic officers are to carry out a technical examination later today.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage from the pub and surrounding homes and businesses.

An armed support unit was also deployed as part of the investigation last night.

A number of people gathered outside the pub in the early hours of this morning shortly after the incident.

Through the open front doors of the pub one could see bottles and glasses still on the bar where customers had been socialising at the time of the stabbing.

One woman, living nearby, and who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m just horrified.”

“I’m just horrified and disgusted. It’s so near. I’m frightened. I came up to (the pub) to see what was going on. “I’m just shocked.”

Another woman, who stood across the street from the pub, said: “I don’t know whats happened. I’m just shocked.”

“There’s been no problems that we know of (around here) in a long time. When you don’t know what the reasons for it is, then it is scary.”

“I don’t know of any reason why it should happen.”

“I was just passing and saw (the pub) was all cordoned off, and wondered what has happened.”

“I don’t really know what has happened.”

Gardai said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061-456980, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.