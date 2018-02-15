Young man dies, two others seriously hurt in Wexford crash

A man in his twenties has died and two others have been seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Wexford town this morning.

The crash happened when the man lost control and crashed into a barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers have been taken to Wexford Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on the Whitemill Road, on the west of the town, at approximately 12:30am.

A stretch of the road is closed for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

The collision has been referred to The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Witnesses are asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.