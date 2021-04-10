Young man dies in road crash in Co Wexford

A 25-year-old man has died after a road crash in Co Wexford on Saturday morning.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the single car traffic collision on the N25 at Drinagh on the Rosslare Road about 1.40am.

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, a man in his late teens and and a woman in her 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

A Garda spokesman said as the car came to the attention of Gardaí before the incident, this matter has been referred to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with camera footage from along this route at the time of thecrash, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.