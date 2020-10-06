Woulfe-Clarke meeting over golf dinner deferred on ‘medical grounds’

A key meeting between the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke and Supreme Court justice, Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe has been postponed until next week, following a request for a postponement on medical grounds by Mr Woulfe.

In a statement shortly after 6.30pm, a spokesman for the Chief Justice said that Mr Justice Clarke “has received a request for a further postponement on medical grounds, and has agreed to fix the meeting for Tuesday of next week”.

A meeting between the two men had been scheduled to take place on Monday, but was postponed until Friday by the Chief Justice, following a request for a delay by the former Attorney General

However, the spokesman for the Chief Justice, said: “The Chief Justice has emphasised to Mr Justice Woulfe the urgency of bringing this process forward.

The meeting between the two was scheduled under an “informal resolution” process arising from former chief justice Susan Denham’s report into Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial gathering of some 80 people in August, which went ahead despite public health advice on large gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under that process, it is understood Judge Woulfe was due to discuss the proposed resolution, which was outlined to him last Friday, with the Chief Justice. Their meeting will now be held on a later date.

The Denham report said Mr Justice Woulfe had not been “sufficiently vigilant” about his position as a newly appointed judge when he accepted the invitation to the dinner, but that a resignation request would be “unjust and disproportionate”.

The former chief justice’s findings stood in contrast to the political judgments that faced former European commissioner Phil Hogan and former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary, who both had to quit over the row.

However, Mr Justice Woulfe, who previously served as attorney general and was appointed to the top court in July, is not currently listed for hearing any Supreme Court case in the Legal Diary.

Under existing rules, the Chief Justice has no power to impose a penalty of any kind, but senior figures have been greatly irked to see the Supreme Court embroiled in a public controversy.

“The resolution process recommended in the review will now commence,” the court said, which was interpreted by senior legal sources last week to mean that Mr Justice Woulfe would face “a dressing-down” by the Chief Justice.