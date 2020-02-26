Woman was murdered by husband in staged boating ‘accident’, court told

A controlling husband, tired of his wife but unwilling to accept the possibily of her divorcing him, put her off the end of a Lough Erne cruiser hired to celebrate their upcoming 14th wedding anniversary, a murder trial heard on Wednesday.

Opening the trial of Stephen McKinney at Dungannon Crown Court, prosecuting QC Richard Weir said the 43-year-old father of two of murdered his 35-year-old wife Lu Na nearly three years ago.

Mr Weir told the jury of seven men and five women that when they had heard all of the evidence they would find “this was no tragic accident and you will be sure Stephen McKinney killed his wife”.

Trial judge Ms Justice McBride also heard that Ms McKinney had also been “incapacitated” after taking the sleeping drug Zopiclone, obtained online by her husband who “caused her to enter the water”.

Her body was recovered for Fermanagh’s Lower Lough Erne near Devenish Island, within 40 minutes of her husband raising the alarm in the early hours of April 13th 2017.

The weather that night was described as good, with very little wind, and with a full moon providing good visibility.

Mr Weir said while Mr McKinney denied having anything to do with the death of his wife, when police arrived on the scene, during the four minutes it took them to dock, Mr McKinney, even on his own case, did nothing to recover his wife, a non-swimmer, from the lough.

The prosecutor further claimed Mr McKinney gave conflicting accounts to police, authorities, family and friends as to how she came to be in the lough, after she had allegedly went to secure the mooring ropes on their cruiser.

Mr Weir further revealed that months before her death his wife had talked of divorcing him, and of taking their children back to China, something he would not have wanted.

Mr McKinney, originailly from Strabane, but who lived with his wife and children in Flaxfield, Convoy Co Donegal, now has an address in Castletown Square, Fintona, Co Tyrone.

In his opening, Mr Weir acknowledged that the case against Mr McKinney was a circumstantial one but one where the strands of evidence were sufficient, when taken together, to support their case.

He said the Manor House cruiser was the second the family had hired from the Killadeas marina in Fermanagh that April, for which they were given comprehensive instructions and safety demonstrations on its operation. Although advised to go to the east jetty at Devenish Island, he went to the west.

Emergency calls

The court later heard of details of the two emergency 999 calls made by Mr McKinney shortly after 1am the following morning, claiming his wife had “just ended up in the water”.

Initially, in the first call which was cut short, he is recorded saying his wife had fallen into the water after she had complained the boat was moving, that they both got out to adjust the mooring ropes, and she slipped and he jumped into the water to try and help her.

Later he told a second operator: “I tried to pull her back up and she went down.. and she pulled me down”.

However, Mr Weir said that while Mr McKinney said he could see his wife in the water, “on his own account he does nothing to pull her out of the water”.

The jury also heard of the effect Zopiclone, used to treat insominia, would have had on Ms McKinney. Her husband said he had obtained it for her online and she had taken some that evening.

The amount of the drug found in her system was more than the normal theropeutic dose and her ability to respond adequately to the dangers she found herself in “would have been impaired”.

In conclusion Mr Weir told the jury Mr McKinney was a “controlling man, tired of his wife, not prepared to accept her divorcing him and all the consequences that would entail for him and their children”.

The trial, expected to hear evidence from up to 100 witnesses over eight weeks, continues on Thursday.