Woman tells Jackson-Olding trial her friend walked in on ‘threesome’

Houseguests at the party where Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding allegedly raped a Belfast student have started giving evidence at Laganside Crown Court.

One woman told the court her friend walked in on a “threesome” involving the two men but that they had no concerns about what was happening. Another woman said when she asked Mr Jackson about the threesome the next day he shook his head and said “nothing happened.”

Before the court are Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast who is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and of Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, who is charged with one count of rape.

Blaine McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges with Mr Jackson and Mr Olding contending that the sex was consensual. The offences allegedly happened in the early hours of June 28th, 2016.

This morning one woman gave evidence she went to Ollie’s nightclub in Belfast with her two close friends before getting a taxi back to Mr Jackson’s house for a party.

She said she shared a taxi with the complainant but had not been talking to her before this.

“I’d say she had been drinking too but not considerably a lot,” the witness told Toby Hedworth QC, prosecuting.

There was a “chilled” atmosphere at the house with “a few drinks and some music”, she said.

Some people were dancing but she didn’t think the complainant was dancing. The witness said the complainant seemed to be “mixing fine” with others.

She said she was trying to include the woman because she was on her own and she felt sorry for her. There was no “nastiness” between them, she said.

The witness said at about 4am she and her friend decided to leave. They were looking for their third friend and went up the stairs calling her name.

She said they heard noises coming from a bedroom which they thought might have been their other friend. The witness’s friend, who was ahead of her, opened the bedroom door.

The witness said she could not see what was happening in the bedroom but heard a brief exchange before her friend shut the door.

Her friend said “in a joking manner, oh my God, I’ve just seen a threesome” involving “Paddy, Stuart and [the complainant]”.

The witness said her friend said Mr Jackson had joked about her friend “joining in.” She and her friend left the house shortly afterwards in a taxi, having failed to find their third friend but assuming she was asleep somewhere.

Under cross-examination by Brendan Kelly QC for Mr Jackson she said neither she nor her friend had any concerns about what was happening in the bedroom.

She said when they left they assumed their other friend was asleep somewhere in the house. She said she had no concerns about leaving her there.

“We felt safe the whole time. I didn’t fear for [MY FRIEND’S]safety at any point.”

The trial has also heard from this third friend who had fallen asleep in a living room area of the house after having too much to drink.

The witness recalled seeing the complainant at the party and thinking she was “quite nice” and “quiet.”

“I don’t think she was quite drunk. I thought she was quite aware of everything.”

She said she woke in the morning on a L-shaped sofa. Mr Olding was asleep on the other side of the sofa.

She called her friend who had left earlier and was told about the “threesome.” She mentioned this to Mr Jackson who shook his head and said, “no, nothing happened,” she said.

“I thought he knew what I was talking about but because he shook his head I didn’t pursue anymore.”

The trial continues.