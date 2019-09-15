Woman sexually assaulted by ‘a number of men’ in Co Down

A 28-year-old man been arrested on suspicion of rape after a young woman was sexually assaulted by a number of men in Newtownards, Co Down.

The PSNI is investigating the incident which happened in Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road early on Sunday morning.

At around 6.25am, the woman reported that she had been assaulted by a number of men in the vicinity of the park a short time earlier.

The man arrested on suspicion of rape remains in police custody.

The PSNI appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Londonderry Park or Portaferry Road early this morning and who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information that could assist police with their inquiries to contact detectives in Newtownards on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.- PA