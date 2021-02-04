Woman’s body found in burning car in north Cork

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office following the discovery of the body of a woman in a burned out car in north Cork this afternoon.

The alarm was raised around 3.30pm when the body of the 62 year old woman was discovered in a burning car between Doneraile and Castletownroche in North Cork.

The fire services attended at the scene and extinguished the blaze but the body of the woman remains in the car pending the arrival of a pathologist.

A man, who was known to the woman, was later pulled from the Awbeg river in Castletownroche by gardaí.

The man has been rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and it is not clear how long he was in the water but it is believed that he is conscious but may be suffering from hypothermia.

More to follow...