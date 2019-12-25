Woman released without charge in relation to Waterford shooting

A woman arrested in relation to the shooting in Waterford on Monday has been released without charge.

The shooting occurred outside a shop on the Carrickpherish Road, Waterford on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile the victim of the shooting remains in a critical condition in intensive care at University Hospital Waterford after undergoing surgery for at least two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim of the shooting had been collected by a friend on Monday afternoon and they had driven to Carrickpherish Road in the city when the man asked his companion to stop the car near the Mount Suir Apartments.

It is believed the injured man went to meet two men outside a shop in the area but a row allegedly broke out between them.

It is understood one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the injured party at least twice in the abdomen and chest.

It’s understood that the two men fled into a nearby apartment building and gardaí later used battering equipment to gain access to the building.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested along with two men (30 and 32 years old) who remain in Garda custody.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the DPP.