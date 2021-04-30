Woman released after five arrested over Cork shooting incident

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a woman in her 50s after she was released without charge following questioning about an incident where a shot was fired at gardaí in Cork on Thursday evening.

The woman was one of five people arrested after a shot was fired at gardaí as they prepared to search a house at Island View on the Rochestown Road on Cork’s southside at about 6pm on Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. Members of the Armed Support Unit, who were there to support officers from the Cork City Detective Branch, quickly stormed the house and subdued the five occupants.

Gardaí recovered two illegally held improvised firearms and ammunition which were removed for a technical examination by Garda ballistics and forensic experts.

A number of petrol bombs and other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes were also recovered from the premises.

All five suspects, four men and a woman were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 72 hours.

The five, a male teenager, two men in their 20s and a man in his 50s, along with the woman were brought to Togher, the Bridewell and Mayfield Garda Station for questioning. The four males remain in custody on Saturday morning.

Garda sources say gardaí were preparing to carry out a planned search of the house as part of an ongoing investigation into a feud between a family living in Rochestown and another family living in the Fairhill area of Cork’s northside.