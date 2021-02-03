Woman injured in attack near IFSC two weeks ago dies in hospital

A woman who was critically ill in hospital since being stabbed two weeks ago in an attack in Dublin’s north inner city has died in hospital.

Her death was the second stabbing death in the north inner city in just over a week and comes as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris held talks on knife crime in the area, as well as other violent attacks in other parts of the country.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured when she was attacked at about 9.15pm Wednesday, January 20th, on the pedestrian walkway, between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. She had remained in a critical condition at the hospital in the two weeks since the attack.

There were concerns for her life and Garda Headquarters on Wednesday morning confirmed the woman, a foreign national who had settled in Ireland, had been pronounced dead in the Mater.

“Gardaí await the outcome of a postmortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case,” the Garda statement said.

