Woman injured in alleged Arklow assault dies

A woman who was taken to hospital after an alleged in Arklow, Co Wicklow over the weekend, has died.

Nadine Lott, who was in her early 30s, suffered serious injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning. The mother of one was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment. The Garda Press Office has confirmed that she died on Tuesday. She was from Arklow and it is understood she studied beauty therapy .

Daniel Murtagh (32), Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, who was arrested on Monday afternoon at Wicklow Garda station by Detective Garda Darren Hall, was taken before Bray District Court on Monday in connection with the alleged incident.

Detective Garda Hall told the court that Mr Murtagh said “sorry” in response to a charge of assault causing harm to Ms Lott.

Mr Murtagh was represented by solicitor Pádraig O’Donovan. Judge David Kennedy granted legal aid but refused bail, and remanded Mr Murtagh in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on Thursday, December 19th.