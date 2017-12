A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she was attacked by someone armed with a broken bottle in Dún Laoghaire yesterday afternoon

The victim, described as an Asian woman in her early 20s, was found close to the Dún Laoghaire Baths on Queens Road at around 3.20pm on Saturday following the assault.

She was taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital where she is still being treated for injuries to her neck and arms.

It is believed her injuries were inflicted with a broken bottle. No motive has so far been established for the attack, and gardaí are yet to make an arrest in connection with the incident.

Local Fine Gael councillor Barry Ward said people in the area were as much surprised as shocked to hear of the seemingly random act of violence.

“People I have spoken to are surprised and shocked, it’s not the kind of thing you would expect in Dún Laoghaire,” he said.

“I really hope and presume that it’s not indicative of a trend and that it’s an isolated incident.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident or who was in the vicinity of Queens Road between 3pm and 4pm to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.