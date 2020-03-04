Woman in serious condition after collision with van in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Dublin.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a van occurred shortly after 7pm on Wednesday on the James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, received serious injuries in the collision. The male driver of the van was uninjured.

The cycle pathway on the road remains closed and the scene at the site of the collision has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage, who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.