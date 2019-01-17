Woman in her mid-60s dies following crash in Co Leitrim

A woman in her mid-60s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Leitrim.

The crash occurred on the Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, shortly after midday on Thursday, when the car the woman was driving left the road.

The woman was fatally injured in the crash. Her body was removed from the scene and taken to Sligo University Hospital, where a postmortem is scheduled to take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic investigators are due to examine the scene of the crash on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071-9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.