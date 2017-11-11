Woman in her 70s hospitalised after Sandymount bus stop robbery

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was injured during a robbery in Co Dublin on Friday.

The woman was waiting at a bus stop on Newgrove Avenue in Sandymount at about 7pm when a man tried to rob her handbag.

The woman managed to hold on to her bag but received a number of injuries during the incident and was taken to St Vincents Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí in Irishtown wish to speak to anyone who may have been at the bus stop on Newgrove Avenue last night and have asked for anyone with information to contact Irishtown Garda station 01 6669600, The Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.