Woman in her 70s dies in road crash in Co Clare

A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a truck in Co Clare.

The fatal collision took place on the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road on the outskirts of the town at approximately 4pm on Friday.

The woman was driving the car when it crashed into the truck. Emergency services were called to attend the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the collision. The road has been closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage, to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.