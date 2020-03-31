Woman in her 50s found dead in house near Killiney Golf Club
South Dublin death being treated as unexplained by gardaí
The body of the woman was found in the house in Killiney, Co Dublin. Photograph: Michael Chester
Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in unexplained circumstances at a house in south Dublin on Tuesday.
An investigation has been opened following the discovery of the body of the female in her 50s in a house in Killiney.
The house is located on Balure Lane - a small road of large family homes off Church Road near Killiney Golf Club.
The scene of the discovery was being preserved on Tuesday night to allow for a full forensic examination after gardaí were alerted earlier in the evening.
A Garda spokesman said the course of the investigation would be determined by a post-mortem on the victim which is scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday.
The circumstances of the death are being investigated by gardaí from Dún Laoghaire.