Woman in her 30s arrested after man fatally stabbed in Co Dublin

A woman, aged in her 30s has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a man in an estate near Citywest, Co Dublin this morning.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s sustained fatal injuries during the incident at Browns Barn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest at around 7am. It is understood the deceased and the arrested woman were not known to each other.

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Browns Barn Wood, Kingswood in Co Dublin. Photograph: Collins

The woman has been brought to Clondalkin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene where the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a preliminary examination.

In a statement, garda said they were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing as there is no known motive at this time”.

They have appealed for anyone in the Browns Barn Estate and Kingswood area between the hours of 6am and 7am who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí also appealed to road users who may have camera footage to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

