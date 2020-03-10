Woman in critical condition after being struck by getaway car in Killiney

A woman out walking in south Dublin on Tuesday night suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car speeding away from the scene of a robbery.

Gardaí­ said a woman aged in her 50s was in a critical condition after being hit by the vehicle at the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road in Killiney shortly after 9.20pm.

Another female pedestrian in her company, who was also struck by the same car, suffered minor injuries.

Both women were treated at the scene by emergency crews and were subsequently taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The collision happened shortly after a Centra convenience store on Barnhill Road in Dalkey was robbed by a number of males.

It is understood they threatened members of staff in the store before making off with a sum of cash in the getaway vehicle.

Gardaí­ said no one was physically harmed during the raid.

Moments later, the car was involved in a collision with the two female pedestrians at a roundabout around 200 metres from the scene of the robbery.

A search for the raiders is under way after they abandoned the car at the roundabout and fled the area on foot.

Crime scenes are being preserved on both the Barnhill Road and the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road while the locations are subject to examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scene of crime officers.

Gardaí have appealed for assistance from anyone who witnessed either incident and asked them to contact the Garda station in Dún Laoghaire on 01-6665000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.