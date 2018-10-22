Woman found in Dublin apartment understood to have died violently

A young mother-of-two who was found dead in her apartment in north Dublin on Sunday has been described as a “lovely woman” and “bubbly” by her neighbours.

Amanda Carroll (33) was found by a relative shortly after 2.30pm at her apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7. There were no signs of a break-in and it is understood she died violently.

A man in his mid-30s remains in Garda custody in relation to the incident. He was arrested by gardaí on Sunday afternoon and is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

Ms Carroll’s body was removed from the scene on Sunday night and a postmortem examination is expected to take place on Monday. Gardaí attended the scene on Monday and said their investigations are ongoing.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Carroll by local residents and neighbours. It is understood she had been living in the complex for a number of years.

“It’s just very shocking, I’m absolutely disgusted with it. I’m stuck for words. I knew her personally. The girl was always toddling in and out with her kids, it’s just shocking,” one neighbour said.

“She was a lovely girl, real bubbly. She was well liked here, you’d hear her before you’d see her. It’s sad.”

A woman who lived close to Ms Carroll’s apartment said she heard shouting on Sunday afternoon. “At three o’clock yesterday we were home, all of a sudden I heard her son screaming,” she said.

“She was always very nice to me. . . she was a lovely lady.”

An elderly neighbour said: “I knew her to see and say hello to, she was lovely. It’s an awful situation. It’s the children I feel sorry for.

“It’s usually a very quiet area, they’re all very nice neighbours. All the neighbours are shocked. It’s like a big family.”

Local Labour councillor Brendan Carr said the local community was “stunned”.

“Everyone is shocked, no can understand how or why this happened. It’s a very peaceful, quiet road. It’s a very tight-knit community there with never anything like this before. Speaking to people around there, no one can get a handle on this,” he said.

“I am urging anyone with any information at all to go straight to the gardaí.”

Sinn Féin leader and Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald said: “Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare.

“So much more to be said on violence against women. For today we are quietly in solidarity with this young lost life and her traumatised family.”