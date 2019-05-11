Woman found dead in suspicious circumstances in Co Donegal

The death of a woman whose body was found in an upstairs room in a house in Co Donegal is being treated as suspicious by gardaí.

The body of the woman in a house in Milford, near the Lough Road in the town. The house has been sealed off and a Garda investigation has begun.

A number of people are understood to have been in the house when the woman’s body was found.

It is understood the woman had injuries sustained during a separate incident in recent days.

A Garda forensics team is due to carry out an investigation at the house where the woman was found.

A postmortem is expected to be conducted on the woman’s body which will determine the direction of the investigation.

More to follow.