Woman finds husband’s body after coming home from work in Cork

The body of a 66-year-old man has been found in a house in Cork city on Monday morning.

The father of three was found dead in a pool of blood by his wife at about 8.30am after she returned home from work.

The woman, originally from Africa, found her Irish husband dead in the hallway of their bungalow in a quiet secluded area called Galway’s Lane in Douglas on the southside of Cork city.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had lived in the property near Douglas GAA club for five years and had spent much of his life in the area having been educated locally.

He incurred injuries to the head prior to his death. He had been sick in recent years but was mobile.

His death is being treated as suspicious.

Early indications are the door of the property was forced in. However, it is understood that nothing was taken from the bungalow in the county council estate.

A next door neighbour said that the situation was “scary.”

“It doesn’t happen here. You feel safe. His wife just called me at eight o’clock and said ‘Come in.’ I was asleep and I didn’t hear anything,” said the neighbour.

“I am shocked still. It is something you don’t expect in a place like this. It is quiet. It is all over sixties really here. He (the deceased) is from Douglas. I went to school with him. I know him well.”

Clement Collins, who lives locally, said he was visiting the lane when he noticed that the area had been cordoned off.

He says he is becoming increasingly concerned at how “cheap” life is in the modern age.

“It is a bit surreal in a way because I am used to seeing it on TV,” said Mr Collins.

“Now this is the real thing. It is like a dream becoming real all of a sudden. It is a bit worrying. The impression I get from the amount of violence is that life is cheap. Before it was important. It is just disturbing to look at. It is a quiet area. It is very sad.”

He said older neighbours would no doubt phone each about the tragedy amid concerns about what you are going to “come up against today”. He added it was a startling and worrying development for the local community and said he was concerned about an increase in antisocial behaviour amongst young people in the wider community.

One neighbour also expressed concern about the street lighting in the lane which he said had been unreliable in recent times.

The widow of the deceased was being comforted by relatives at the scene yesterday. It is understood she is from Zimbabwe.

A number of siblings of the dead man also arrived onsite, with one family member expressing her disbelief. The dead man is from a family of six.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and the body remains on site. The State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy has been informed and a postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood bloodstains were found in rooms in the house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A forensic examination of the scene was being carried out on Monday and door to door enquiries will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas between 10pm on Sunday and 8:30am on Monday to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.