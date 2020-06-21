Woman fatally injured and man arrested at house in Dublin

A woman has been fatally injured at a house in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Gardaí are at the scene at Willow Wood in Dublin 15.

A man was arrested at the scene by gardaí. He is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Blanchardstown Garda station.

It is believed the woman was attacked with a sword. It is understood gardaí were alerted after the man barricaded himself in the house.

The armed support unit then carried out a breach of the property and arrested him.

