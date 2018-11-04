Woman due in court over fatal Foxrock stabbing

A woman is due to appear at Dublin District Court at 9.30 on Sunday morning charged in connection with the death of a man in Foxrock.

The woman in her 40s was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man at a rented house in Tudor Lawns in the south Dublin neighbourhood.

The body was discovered after gardaí and other emergency services were called to the house at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

The victim, named locally as Limbani Mzoma (27), had suffered severe stab injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. It is understood some of the man’s body parts were removed although it is not clear if this occurred before or after his death.

A post mortem was completed on Saturday. A Garda spokesman said: “We have the preliminary results but we are not releasing them for operational reasons, but obviously this man died in violent circumstances.”